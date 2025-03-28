Kansas City looking for tips on suspects, vehicle in January theft of monument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Parks and Rec Department is seeking help in identifying a vehicle and suspects behind the January theft of the Francois Chouteau & Native American Heritage Monument in the Northland.

The monument was taken on January 21, 2025, from 4375 NE Chouteau Trafficway in the early morning hours.

The vehicle was first noticed on city camera video driving west on St. John Avenue and turning right on Belmont Avenue at 5:29 a.m.

Camera captures car wanted in theft of statue in Kansas City

It continued to drive around and make various turns and stops in the surrounding neighborhood, before getting back to the statue about 5:50 a.m., where it remained for about three minutes before again driving off.

It drove through several intersections before again stopping near the statue at Parvin Road and Chouteau where the video shows flashlights moving around in the grass, and the best detail of the suspect truck.

Anyone with information about the truck and suspects are encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), or the Shoal Creek Property Crimes Section at 816 413-3431.

