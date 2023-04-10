Watch Now
Kansas City looking to move forward with Weld Wheel building demolition

Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 10, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the West Bottoms continues its redevelopment in Kansas City, Missouri, one of the city’s biggest eyesores remains.

But maybe not for too much longer.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee is set to review a request from KCMO City Manager Brian Platt’s office this week to enter into a funding agreement with the Planned Industrial Expansion Authority to demolish the Weld Wheel Building.

The work comes as part of an agreement for “blight remediation” the city entered into earlier this year with West Bottoms developer Propco Master, LLC, which owns the property, located at 933 Mulberry St.

The city previously identified $2.6 million for the demolition.


