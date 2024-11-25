Kansas City looks to take next steps in ‘rapid transportation’ from KCI to downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee is set to meet next week to consider next steps in implementing a “rapid transportation” plan between Kansas City International Airport and downtown Kansas City.

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee is set to review an ordinance at its Dec. 3 meeting that would authorize city officials to enter negotiations with a firm tasked with providing the council with information for the development of the plan.

The ordinance specifically references the “expected surge of visitors” associated with the city’s hosting of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The ordinance does not outline any specific plan or cost. Those details would be decided by the council at a later date but would come into greater detail by the firm hired.

In June 2023, city officials issued a request of interest from parties looking to submit ideas for transportation options between KCI and downtown.

A report issued in March of this year identified express bus service as a way to meet demand.

While the rapid transportation plan would be for more than just the World Cup, getting the plan up and running would be one part of a much larger transportation picture in 2026.

In October, KSHB 41’s Daniela Leon interviewed Jason Sims, KC2026’s director of transportation.

“We would not have got to bid if we didn’t have the proper infrastructure, the proper stakeholder, and the people dedicated to making this work,” Sims said. “My purview as transportation director is to make sure that people get to those places safely and seamlessly, no matter where they are in the region.”

