Kansas City low-barrier shelter to operate year-round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, announced Thursday plans to expand its cold weather emergency shelter to year-round operation.

Beginning March 1, 2025, the network of low-barrier shelters will ensure continuous, accessible shelter options for individuals experiencing homelessness, filling a long-standing gap in services for the unhoused.

Over the past three years, the City has worked with service provider partners to operate low-barrier emergency shelters during the coldest months.

This collaboration, plans to strengthen operator capacity, standardize intake and care protocols, improve data collection through a shared software system- allowing shelters to maintain services beyond the winter months.

Timeline:



March-April: Contracts and locations finalized for 100 shelter beds

Shelter locations: ReStart, True Light, Open Doors, Heartland Center for Behavioral Change

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city will continue to implement compassionate solutions to make sure no one falls through the cracks.

"Kansas City is committed to ensuring those experiencing homelessness have shelters and a safe place to sleep. These low-barrier bed spaces available to all regardless of circumstances will establish a sustainable system and pathway to permanent housing for those most vulnerable in our community," Lucas added.

For more information on Kansas City's efforts to address homelessness, visit visit the city's website..

