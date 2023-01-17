Watch Now
Kansas City man accused of killing woman in drunk driving crash in Overland Park

Posted at 6:44 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 19:44:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of drunk driving and killing a woman in a deadly crash in Overland Park on the day before Halloween.

Alexander Kohrs, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, a level 2 person felony, or in the alternative, DUI-Involuntary manslaughter, a level 4 person felony.

Kohrs is accused of killing Karla Joy O'Malley, 62, after crashing into her on Oct. 30, 2022.

According to her obituary, on the night she was killed, O'Malley had joined her daughter and granddaughters for dinner. She was later hit as she was going home.

O'Malley was in hospice for 40 days, but never regained conscious. She later died on Dec. 8, 2022, according to the obituary.

Records show he was booked into the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center on Monday. His bond is set at $250,000.


