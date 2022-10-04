Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin over dispute while playing Uno card game

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing the card game Uno.

Jordan Huff, 28, is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

On Saturday, Independence, Missouri, police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 3900 block of Redwood Drive to find James Robertson dead, according to a document filed in the Circuit Court of Jackson County.

James Robertson had suffered four gunshot wounds to his chest and back areas.

His siblings, JaNice Robertson and John Robinson, told police they were at the residence with the victim and Huff, smoking marijuana and playing drinking games.

During a round of Drunk Uno, Robinson got up to go to the bathroom and left his cards facing upward. When Huff made a comment about the cards being face-up, JaNice Robertson said everyone laughed.

According to the court document, Huff then picked up the cards, crumpled them and grabbed his AR-15. JaNice Robertson said she left saw Huff shoot James Robertson. Robinson was in the bathroom at the time but heard gunshots from the other room.

JaNice Robertson ran to the bedroom of her three children — ages 4, 3 and 1 — and told them to hide in the closet and lie down. She then exited the room and attempted to call 911 before the Huff pointed his gun at her.

Robinson said he emerged from the bathroom to find Huff pacing with his gun in-hand. James Robertson was reportedly lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

A video captured by a RING doorbell depicts Robinson exiting the apartment with Huff closely following him.

Huff then points his gun at him, and JaNice Robertson can be heard crying for help, the court document states.

Huff then demands Robinson's keys and phone before he's seen driving off in a 2018 Kia Sorento.

According to a statement by Robinson to police, Huff has alcoholism and Schizophrenia with previous issues of domestic violence toward his mother and sister.

Robinson said Kansas City, Missouri, police had confiscated Huff's weapons after a domestic violence charge.

Once it was dismissed, Huff went out and immediately purchased two new firearms.

Robinson said he carried the AR-15 with him in a sling or a duffle bag.

Eight bullet holes were found in the apartment's drywall, meaning they exited the building.

Huff remains in Independence police custody. His bond will not be posted because he's believed to be a "grave danger" to the public, the charges state.

The vehicle was located and recovered Sunday evening.

