Kansas City man arrested, charged in July for Jan. 6 riot involvement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was arrested and charged in July regarding the man’s involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Angelo Pacheco faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading/demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A warrant for his arrest was issued July 14 followed by his capture July 17.

Court documents report Pacheco was identified by a source based on comparing images of Pacheo from Facebook and Instagram to open-source photos from Jan. 6, 2021.

FBI Kansas City agents confirmed Pacheco was a KCMO resident and also acknowledged his driver’s license photo depicted the same individual as the images provided by the source.

The photos of Pacheco on the Capitol grounds show he was wearing a “distinctive American flag trapper hat on top of a white baseball cap, as well as a black and white bandana around his neck,” per court documents.

U.S. DOJ

Because of the distinctive hat, Pacheco was easily spotted on scaffolding outside as well as in the doorway of the Capitol.

Security footage recorded Pachelo in the doorway at 2:37 p.m. By 2:39 p.m., he was captured entering the building, which he exited approximately six seconds later.

U.S. DOJ

In an interview with the FBI on Sept. 29, 2022, Pacheco admitted he did not remember entering the Capitol. However, in a second interview on May 17, 2023, Pacheco, with his attorney present, said he did remember entering the Capitol.

Based on such facts, Pacheco was charged.

Pacheco’s next hearing is set for Oct. 3.

