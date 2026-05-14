Kansas City man charged in connection with deadly shooting in February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has announced charges against a man for his role in a February shooting that left one man dead.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded Feb. 12 to a report of a shooting victim in a wooded area near vacant lots on Monroe Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man — later identified as 25-year-old Terrion M. Johnson — deceased at the scene.

READ MORE | Man found shot to death Thursday evening in wooded area in Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD detectives determined the shooting occurred following a disagreement over a marijuana sale based on witness reports, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

The defendant and the victim drew their firearms after walking toward a residence where witnesses were and started firing their guns — witnesses at the residence returned fire.

The defendant fled the scene after the victim was shot, per the press release.

Jer’ron D. McCallop, of Kansas City, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree harassment and second-degree harassment.

McCallop’s bond has been set at $100,000 cash-only.

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