Kansas City man charged with arson after more than 30 fires at vacant apartment complex in east KCMO

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A man faces burglary and arson charges in connection with a fire at the vacant Olive Park Village apartment complex near East Ninth and Olive streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced charges Wednesday against Kevone Allen in connection with a fire at the complex. Allen faces charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree arson.

According to court documents, Allen told police he had been staying inside the vacant apartments since winter and stated he was responsible for all of the fires — and probably set over 30 fires.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

The court documents also state Kansas City police responded Sept. 8 to a report of a possible burglary in progress at the vacant apartment complex. A Kansas City Fire Department drone located Allen. He was taken into custody.

A Jackson County judge set Allen's bond at $50,000 (10%) with special conditions.

"Setting vacant buildings on fire puts our firefighters, neighbors, and entire blocks at risk," Johnson said. "We built a dedicated team of prosecutors focused on arson in the areas hit hardest, including the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District. Working closely alongside the KCPD, KCFD, and the City of Kansas City, we are holding those responsible for the fires accountable."

Investigation at Olive Park Village

I've been in touch with the Kansas City Police Department about the investigation of fires at Olive Park Village.

The Department's Bomb and Arson Unit said several arrests have been made related to the fires there, including an arrest on Tuesday.

The complex has been the site of more than 30 fires under investigation by the Kansas City Police Department.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said the department's drone program played a key role in the arrest.

"Investigators obviously have been on top of this case for quite a while; continuing to look and search for possible suspects," Hopkins said. "And after the recent string of fires that we've had here, we've been doing some drone operations over here, just keeping an eye on the property, making several passes throughout the day."

Hopkins said the repeated fires had taken a toll on the department.

"It's definitely been frustrating, you know, coming back to the same property over and over again," Hopkins said. "A fire ground is a very dangerous place, whether you're fighting fire interior or in defensive operations, which we've been here most of the time."

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

Hopkins said the department remains cautious, but is hopeful the arrest brings relief to the neighborhood.

"Hopefully, this will bring to an end all the fires we've been running over here," Hopkins said. "We'll obviously remain vigilant and continue to be prepared to respond over here, but hopefully this brings some good news not only to the fire department, but to the neighborhood."

Hopkins added that the property itself remains a concern.

"Hopefully they can deal with the property owner and get this cleaned up," Hopkins said. "We have buildings that have been torn down, but it's been quite a blight for the neighbors in the area."

Neighbors react to arrest

Neighbors who have lived through months of late-night disruptions said the arrest brought immediate relief.

Michaela Naughtin, who lives next to the apartment complex, said she woke up in the early hours of Tuesday to yet another fire across the street.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

"It has been disruptive. It has been scary. It has been just generally perturbing, not great for safety for our firemen and definitely concerning for families around this area," Naughtin said.

When I broke the news of the arrest to her by text, her reaction was immediate.

"In the moment, I actually jumped for joy and went, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe it's finally happened,'" Naughtin said. "I mean, it's been going on so long. It almost felt like we would never get to the bottom of it until maybe the last building was burned down."

Naughtin said she hopes the arrest marks a turning point for the neighborhood.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

"It is good news for all of us in this neighborhood. We can be in our homes feeling a lot safer now," Naughtin said. "And it's been a long time coming, so I just feel intense relief that someone's been apprehended."

She also described the toll the neglected buildings had taken on the area.

"It was an eyesore anyway, already," she said. "Hopefully the rest of the building will be taken down and it will be a fresh start — rebuild the community, and bring back the families," Naughtin said.

Nella McFadden, who has lived in the area for over two decades, said the fires had become overwhelming.

"Oh my God, I was just sitting here reading and elated at the fact that they found someone," McFadden said. "It gives me a whole lot of relief because this is happening and occurring in just a little bit too much."

McFadden described the anxiety of hearing sirens in the middle of the night.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

"Gives you peace and you can sleep," McFadden said. "Overwhelming to know that back-to-back, week after week, there's something, a fire going to start. Another fire, sometimes it makes you feel like, well, it's getting a little bit too close. It's too much happening. Is it going to come even closer to us?"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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