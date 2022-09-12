Kansas City man dies in off-road accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday after a weekend at Kansas Rocks Recreational Park ended abruptly with a fatal accident.

Caleb Hopkins, a 40-year-old husband and father, was driving around the park when he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler just before 1:30 p.m. The vehicle then toppled and landed on the driver's side, pinning Hopkins underneath.

The Kansas Highway Patrol log noted that two children, his 9-year-old son and another 12-year-old boy, were in the car during the crash. Neither were injured.

According to the state patrol, all three occupants were wearing safety restraints.

Kansas Rocks has rough terrain designated for off-road driving and mountain biking.

The park made a Facebook post Sunday, grieving the man and asking followers to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

"It is with deep sadness and very heavy hearts that we inform you of a tragic accident at KRocks yesterday where we lost a friend in an off-roading accident," the post read.