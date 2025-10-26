Kansas City man honors late mother by creating unforgettable experiences for ALS families

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Rachel covered the inaugural Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams in August. Months later, she's sharing Amecco Watkins' update on his mission to bring joy to families battling ALS. Share your story idea with Rachel .

A Kansas City man's mission to honor his late mother has grown into a nationwide organization, bringing joy to families battling ALS through professional stadium tours.

Amecco Watkins founded The Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams after his mother passed away from ALS in 2023.

The organization provides tours of professional stadiums for ALS patients, their families and caregivers.

"I can definitely feel her presence in here," Watkins said while standing in his mother's former room.

Amecco took care of Rose for 10 years.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Watkins shows KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson his mother's memorial room in his home.

What started as a single tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in August has expanded to multiple cities.

In October, Watkins took his mission to Texas, where he gave a tour of AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"Some couldn't afford to go to a game, some have never really been in the stadium. So to do a VIP tour, it was really exciting for them," Watkins said.

The tours have attracted support from local businesses.

Cameryn Shady, general manager of an Arlington Papa John's, provided pizzas for one of the stadium tours.

"I've always wanted to be able to give back to my community, and being the general manager of this store allowed me to do that. While I wasn't able to give monetary wise, I was about to give what I could, which was pizza," Shady said. "Just because I don't have anyone in my life affected by ALS does not mean that Amecco's cause is not worth my attention and respect. This Papa John's location sends so many orders to the stadium for tours, teams, and employees; it felt good to send one to support the Tour of Dreams."

Sunny Brous and her family joined Watkins for the Dallas tour.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Sunny Brous, ALS tour recipient who attended with her family.

Brous was diagnosed with ALS in 2015 and has defied the typical prognosis for the disease.

"I'm celebrating 11 years soon. I'm really excited," Brous said during a video call.

ALS typically worsens over time and affects muscle movement.

On average, the disease leads to death within two to five years of diagnosis, making Brous' longevity remarkable.

"A common theme is: you have ALS, go home and get your affairs in order. And how isolating the diagnosis was and the progression was," Brous said.

But Brous has maintained a positive outlook throughout her journey.

"I think it's been fun. Would I wish this on anyone? Absolutely not," she said. "I always say, 'If we're going to do it, we're going to do it together.'"

Amecco Watkins Amecco Watkins with ALS families and caregivers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The stadium tour provided Brous a unique experience that combined her love of football with meeting other ALS families.

"Getting this opportunity to meet families that I haven't met before at the greatest stadium in the world really combined two of my absolute passions. We had a blast," Brous said.

Watkins disagrees about who has the "greatest stadium," but he can back Brous' passion behind the overall experience.

"It was unreal. It's like she's right here with me," Watkins said.

Watkins said caring for his mother meant rarely leaving home except for doctor appointments, which provided brief relief.

Now, he travels frequently, but it's all in Rose's honor.

Amecco Watkins Rose Watkins smiles while wearing a Chiefs jersey.

His mission extends beyond the patients to include their support systems, too.

"I had to make sure that the caregivers and the family got out of the house as well. They're there 24/7 caring for their loved one," Watkins said.

The organization has ambitious plans for expansion, with Watkins eyeing tours at stadiums across the country.

"Being a Chiefs fan, it's just Arrowhead. Everything's about the Chiefs," he said. "When I got to Dallas and I got to view their stadium, it was pretty interesting. It was a nice stadium... There's a long list. It's gonna be pretty cool. I don't want it to stop."

Watkins has his sights set on Levi's Stadium in California and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota for upcoming tours.

For Brous, the tours represent something different from traditional ALS fundraising activities.

"You do the walks, you do the different things, but this is a different angle; it's a different opportunity," she said.

She's inspired by how Watkins has transformed his grief into something meaningful for the ALS community.

"Taking this really awful thing called ALS and then making it into something so much bigger is just amazing, it's inspiring," Brous said. "To take that passion and turn it into a legacy that translates to other teams, to other organizations and fans like me, it's huge."

Though Brous never met Rose Watkins, she feels connected to her legacy.

"I didn't get to meet Amecco's mom, but I love that she has a legacy," Brous said. "I love Rose for that, even though I didn't get to meet her."

One of the most touching tours was the one Watkins gave KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson of his mother's preserved room, which still has her hospital bed, Bible and stuffed animals.

"It’s kinda hard to come in here," Watkins said. "I can definitely feel her presence in here. A lot. But it’s always a good feeling. Being around my mom is such a good feeling."

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Bible sitting on Rose Watkins' bed.

He finds comfort knowing she accompanies him on every journey.

"We were never ashamed to take our mother anywhere. We loved our mother so much," Watkins said.

Those interested in supporting The Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams can donate here.

