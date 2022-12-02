Kansas City man says city left him in dark, wants light pole returned to neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is blaming the city for leaving him in the dark without answers.

“I’m an inventor — I invent things," Willie B. Brown said.

From his porch near east 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue, Brown said he got to work.

“Plywood and paint,” he said. “I guess I’m an artist also, ya know.”

He created a large sign outside of his home with a message to KCMO city officials and KC Water Services.

“That pole over there — that’s the wire, it used to come over here,” he said.

Brown wants the city to return a light pole that was outside of his home.

According to Brown, KC Water Services removed the light pole two months ago.

“It’s like you’re in the jungle with no lights,” he said.

It used to light up the street, but now his home lights are the only source.

“I shouldn’t have to turn my porchlight on to provide a service that I’m already paying for,” Brown said.

He says this request is more than a bulb.

“It means safety; they took our safety away on our block and I’m mad as hell,” he said.

And his neighbor, Ty Prondzinski, agrees.

“We’re just trying to make the area safe; not just us, but everyone who lives here,” Prondzinski said.

Brown claims the KC Water Services removed the pole because it hindered the department's ability to turn off water in the area where it was located.

“I think they took the pole out cause they can’t turn the water off at the curb,” Brown said.

KSHB 41 News asked the city for answers and learned Brown was right.

Heather Frierson, spokesperson for KC Water Services, said a contractor removed the utility pole in order to make repairs to water utility connections nearby.

Frierson said repairs are being expedited, and the utility pole will be restored when complete.

“We thank customers for their patience when essential water infrastructure repairs are necessary,” Frierson said.

Brown told KSHB 41 he's anxious for the light pole to replaced.

