Kansas City man sentenced to 12 years in 2020 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for a 2020 fatal shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

In November, Caylon D. Dudley, 26, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the shooting of 18-year-old Damen Taylor.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Dudley to 12 years on the voluntary manslaughter conviction and five years on the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to court records, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting on April 1, 2020, in the 3400 block of East 39th Street.

Witnesses told police that Dudley and Taylor were fighting prior to the shooting.

Records state that Dudley said he pulled the weapon after Taylor began hitting his brother.

Dudley fled the scene after the shooting occurred, according to witnesses. Police later recovered video that identified him.