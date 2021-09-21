Watch
Kansas City man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 Raytown fatal shooting

Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 18:04:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City, Missouri, man to 20 years in state prison in connection with the fatal shooting outside of a pool hall in Raytown, Missouri, on March 4, 2019.

Logan England, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Riley McCraken, 19, according to a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot near Raytown Recreation, E. 63rd Street. England was identified by witnesses in a video of the shooting.

The judge sentenced England to 20 years for the second-degree murder conviction and three years for the armed criminal action conviction and set those sentences to run concurrently.

