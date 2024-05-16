Kansas City man starts podcast to highlight Black mental health, wellness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — May is Mental Health Awareness month and KSHB 41 is highlighting people in our community who are raising awareness about this topic.

One of those people is 26-year-old Kent "KC" Crockett.

In the beginning of 2021, Crockett attempted to take his life.

"I was in a psychiatric facility, I went to that psychiatric facility because I tried to commit suicide," Crockett said on his YouTube channel. "Luckily, I was unsuccessful ... but not for any reason, but because someone tried to stop me, literally basically someone caught me from being able to jump into the river."

Crockett spent seven days in the psychiatric facility, where he learned and noticed a lot.

Now, he's taking his story to his YouTube audience and his podcast called "In the Black of My Mind," which focuses on "destigmatizing conversations that have a negative connotation within the Black community. With the end result being better overall health, starting with the mind."

Through his podcast, Crockett highlights mental health and wellness in the Black community, while also sharing others' stories.

On the podcast, he states "every guest has valuable information, whether it be through education or experience. Join us in the journey of vulnerability and healing."

Crockett said through his podcast episodes, having conversations with his guests is always impactful.

"Every time I walk away feeling rejuvenated, it's almost like a therapy session," Crockett said. "Every time I have an episode, sometimes it's stuff I can't relate to."

Crockett said it's always a different perspective, which he enjoys.

Mental health check-ins are a non-negotiable priority.

"I would say just prioritize your mental health just as much as you do your physical because they go hand-in-hand," Crockett said. "The mind is a powerful thing and sometimes it can manifest sickness within your body that you don't even know."

Crockett hopes those struggling take a listen, as he gives anyone feeling alone a sense of community.

To listen to Crockett's podcast, you can find episodes on Spotify, Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube.