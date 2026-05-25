KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's World War I Museum and Memorial is marking 100 years of honoring fallen service members this Memorial Day weekend, with community-wide activities and displays celebrating the milestone.

Kansas City marks 100 years of honoring fallen service members at Liberty Memorial

Crowds gathered early at Celebration at the Station to secure seats for timeless classics performed by the Kansas City Symphony. Nancy Novacek has attended the event for 20 years, coming to honor the fallen and the service members in her own family.

Will Shaw/KSHB Nancy Novacek

"Pride beams through my heart the fact I was able to witness what they went through," Novacek said.

Vietnam veteran Andy Miller, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said the meaning of the holiday for some veterans can get lost in the stories of their own service.

"Too many times I hear people talking about what they did in the war and where they were, for me it's the guys that didn't come back," Miller said.

His wife, Candy Miller, echoed that sentiment.

Will Shaw/KSHB Andy Miller

"I mean when they made it back it's just a miracle because so many didn't," Candy Miller said.

At the National WWI Museum and Memorial, a new installation inside Memorial Hall tells the 100-year history of Kansas City's legacy honoring fallen service members. Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the museum, reflected on what the memorial has represented since it was first built.

"Remember when this was built, this was the war to end all wars, that was raised then in 8 years and dedicated by President Coolidge, and because of the care that Kansas Citians have extended through the years," Naylor said. "People have come year after year after year, it has been restored by the generosity of the people of Kansas City and because of that became the national place of remembrance."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Matthew Naylor

The installation shares the trials and tribulations of the monument and museum being erected. It also pays homage to some of Kansas City's prominent wartime veterans, including the 441 who lost their lives in World War I.

To round off Memorial Day Weekend, a visit to the new installation is free for veterans and half-off pricing for standard visitors through Monday.

"The most frequently ask questions when people come to the museum and memorial and that story is told here," Naylor said. "We created this installation that interprets the hall but also tells the Kansas City story."

Will Shaw/KSHB Liberty Memorial Centennial, Celebration at the Station with the Kansas City Symphony

The display covers the architectural history of the Liberty Memorial, the challenges involved in getting it built, and pays tribute to the 441 Kansas City residents who died in World War I.

This year, 441 wreaths will be laid at the base of the tower, with government dignitaries expected to attend on Monday.

For U.S. Navy veteran Jeremy Tomlinson, the weekend is a reminder of the cost of freedom and remember the brothers he lost in conflict.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jeremy Tomlinson

"Just remembering that that's what it takes sometimes to have the free country that we do and live the lives that we do," Tomlinson said. "There is that kind of bittersweet, from it you know, I make sure my kids know the sacrifices that I have made, and we’re happy to have the lives that we do because of those."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

