Kansas City mayor apologizes for social media post made about Chiefs K Harrison Butker on city account

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas apologized Wednesday night for a social media post made on the city's official X account about Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The post, which was posted on the City of Kansas City, Missouri's, official X account (formerly Twitter), was first posted about 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee's Summit," the post said.

It was later deleted about an hour later.

The city's official account issued an apology, saying the post was shared in error.

The post from the city of KCMO's account came just days after Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Lucas issued an apology of his own, saying the post made was inappropriate and that the city would review who has access to city accounts.

"A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account," Lucas said in a social media post. "The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels."

NFL Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane stated that Butker's views do not reflect those of the league.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," he shared in a written statement. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

