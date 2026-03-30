Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to stay Mayor, declines run for Congress in 2026

Mayor Quinton Lucas
KSHB 41 News
Mayor Quinton Lucas
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he will not run for Congress in 2026, according to a video he posted on 'X' early Monday morning.

According to the Mayor's video, he says there is a lot of work to do in Kansas City over the next year and a half, and he plans to be there for all of it as Mayor.

Mayor Lucas had previously hinted at a possible a run for Congress after the effort in Missouri to redraw the state's congressional maps.

The deadline to file to be on the ballot for the August 4th Primary Election is Tuesday, March 31st.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors_2.jpg

Gift of Sole Gala 2026: Get tickets