Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to stay Mayor, declines run for Congress in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he will not run for Congress in 2026, according to a video he posted on 'X' early Monday morning.

According to the Mayor's video, he says there is a lot of work to do in Kansas City over the next year and a half, and he plans to be there for all of it as Mayor.

We’ve got a lot of work to do in Kansas City over the next year and a half. I plan to be here for all of it as your mayor, standing up for the rights and dignity of all in our city and beyond, and building opportunity in all of our communities. pic.twitter.com/G66V4ElBjN — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 30, 2026

Mayor Lucas had previously hinted at a possible a run for Congress after the effort in Missouri to redraw the state's congressional maps.

The deadline to file to be on the ballot for the August 4th Primary Election is Tuesday, March 31st.