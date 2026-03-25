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The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a mid-decade redistricting plan that some feel gives Republicans an improved chance at winning an additional U.S. House seat in Missouri in this year’s midterm elections.

Missouri Supreme Court upholds congressional redistricting map; KC neighbors voice concerns

The decision marks a legal victory for President Donald Trump in a nationwide redistricting battle. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed the maps into effect in September.

Under the previous map, the immediate Kansas City metro falls in the fifth congressional district currently represented by longtime incumbent, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat.

With the new, upheld congressional maps, the city would be split into the fourth, fifth and sixth congressional districts.

Kansas City's northeast community would fall in an intersection that divides one neighborhood into three districts.

Independence Boulevard Christian Church on Gladstone Boulevard in the city's historic Northeast neighborhood, sits in a pretty unique position. It's chapel is in the fourth district and it's parking lot is in the fifth district.

Fabian Rosales

Senior pastor Mindy Fugarino is working to keep her congregation and neighborhood informed on who they'll be voting for in the upcoming midterm election.

"It gives our voice less collective power," Rev. Fugarino said. "When you split us all up with parts of the state that are very different demographically, that just means that our issues don't become as important to the person representing us because they're having to listen to other issues that may be completely different."

Rev. Fugarino said it's not an easy task to keep up with the changing lines and maps.

Fabian Rosales

"It's confusing. It would be nice to have an answer," Rev. Fugarino said. "A lot of our constituents here are literally trying to figure out where they're going to get their next meal or are in a survival mode. Paying attention to what's on their ballots,hasn't always, historically, played a high level of importance for people."

Splitting up Kansas City could give Republicans a better chance at getting another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives this year. But opponents are still working to put the new congressional maps to a statewide vote. That could stop this split from happening.

However, Missouri's Secretary of State, a Republican, needs to verify all 300,000 petition signatures in time for an August vote. If those signatures are verified, a legal fight from the state could still ensue to fight the map petition.

"It doesn't make sense," said Clint Velazquez, a Northeast neighborhood resident. "Anytime a community is having to fight for their voice in three districts, it just doesn't make sense. It gets diluted."

Missouri's Supreme Court decision keeps the split Kansas City maps in place for now. Some who live in the Northeast like Velazquez hope leaders listen to the referendum petition.

Fabian Rosales

"Our children, when they ride the bus to school, will drive through three districts just to get to school," Velazquez said.

No matter who is elected for all three districts of the Northeast intersection, neighbors will be watching.

"Show us that our voices matter to you," Rev. Fugarino said. "Show me that you care about the people in this district and in this location in this part of your district, if it ends up being divided."

Several Missouri and Kansas City leaders also responded to the Missouri Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday.

"The Missouri Supreme Court just confirmed what we’ve said all along: our legislature acted within its constitutional authority to deliver fair, lawful representation for the people of Missouri," U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, a Republican, who currently represents Missouri's 4th congressional district, wrote in part on X. "This is a huge win for Missouri families, election integrity, and common-sense leadership. We’re sending strong, conservative voices to Washington who will fight for you —not the radical agenda coming from the left."

"Today’s Missouri Supreme Court decision, while unfortunate, only renews my energy to stand firm in Congress fighting for the shared values of Missourians. Mid-decade redistricting is the art of looking for a cheap way to win elections that they would otherwise lose. Wrong will somehow slip through a crack while right is getting stuck in the door," U.S. Rep. Cleaver said in a statement. "The will of the people shall prevail, whether it be through the more than 305,000 voters signing the citizen led referendum petition compelling a statewide vote on the mid-decade redistricting map or in August and November at the ballot box."

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, a Republican, wrote a message on X strongly supporting the court's ruling.

"The Missouri Supreme Court has reinforced what we’ve known all along — the Missouri FIRST Map and mid-decade redistricting are constitutional," Hanaway said in her statement. "Proud of our team that secured another win for Missourians."

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed disappointment with the court's decision.

"Today’s narrowly decided opinion to uphold a partisan map backed by special interests in Washington is a disappointment for all Kansas Citians," Lucas said. "The move to redistrict was never about good governance, sound policy, or listening to diverse viewpoints in Kansas City. In the days and weeks ahead, I will also evaluate how I and we can fight to ensure Kansas City gets the representation that reflects who we are, not districts drawn to serve a partisan agenda in Washington."

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