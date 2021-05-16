Watch
Kansas City metro under Flash Flood Warning

Flash Flood Warning
Posted at 6:43 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 19:43:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro is under a flash flood warning until 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Sunday night shortly after 6:30 p.m. for the following counties: Central Johnson and East Central Wyandotte counties in Kansas and West Central Jackson County in Missouri.

The NWS had received reports around 6:30 p.m. of water flowing over roadways, “including near Brush Creek along the state line.”

Cities that could experience flash flooding include:

  • Kansas City
  • Overland Park
  • Olathe
  • Shawnee
  • Lenexa
  • Leawood
  • Prairie Village
  • Gardner
  • Merriam
  • Mission
  • De Soto
  • North Kansas City
  • Fairway
  • Mission Hills
  • Westwood
  • Lake Quivira
  • Westwood Hills
  • Mission Woods
  • Countryside
