Kansas City metro under Flash Flood Warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro is under a flash flood warning until 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Sunday night shortly after 6:30 p.m. for the following counties: Central Johnson and East Central Wyandotte counties in Kansas and West Central Jackson County in Missouri.

The NWS had received reports around 6:30 p.m. of water flowing over roadways, “including near Brush Creek along the state line.”

Cities that could experience flash flooding include: