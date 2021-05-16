Kansas City metro under Flash Flood Warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro is under a flash flood warning until 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service issued the warning Sunday night shortly after 6:30 p.m. for the following counties: Central Johnson and East Central Wyandotte counties in Kansas and West Central Jackson County in Missouri.
The NWS had received reports around 6:30 p.m. of water flowing over roadways, “including near Brush Creek along the state line.”
Cities that could experience flash flooding include:
- Kansas City
- Overland Park
- Olathe
- Shawnee
- Lenexa
- Leawood
- Prairie Village
- Gardner
- Merriam
- Mission
- De Soto
- North Kansas City
- Fairway
- Mission Hills
- Westwood
- Lake Quivira
- Westwood Hills
- Mission Woods
- Countryside