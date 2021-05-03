Kansas City, Missouri, announces street preservation proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recently introduced street preservation program would more than double funding for paving projects, including fixing potholes, in Kansas City, Missouri.

City Manager Brian Platt and Public Works Director Michael Shaw unveiled the proposal on Monday, which would allow for nearly 240 miles of streets to be resurfaced, according to a news release.

Platt said in the release that street resurfacing and maintenance are “key priorities” for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The proposal includes:

$39 million in funding – up from $17 million in the previous fiscal year.

More than 2,600 street segments slotted for improvements.

Resurfacing 240 lane miles.

Micro-surfacing 145 lane miles, compared to 19 lane miles the prior fiscal year.

Crack sealing 150 lane miles.

Allotting street resurfacing funding for each council district.

If project contracts are approved, improvements would begin this summer.