Kansas City, Missouri, begins conversation to pause approvals of new gas stations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It could be months before a new gas station opens within the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri.

The City Plan Commission gave the green light Tuesday to a proposal placing a temporary moratorium on approvals for any new gas station permit through Aug. 8.

The proposal now goes to the full city council, which will begin discussions on the idea at its meeting Thursday, for approval before taking effect.

Councilman Darrell Curls sponsored the proposal. The city council also will begin reviewing another proposal from Curls on Thursday that would place a moratorium on issuing new liquor licenses.

Tuesday’s proposal related to gas stations will allow city staff to review current rules about gas stations.

City staff said the review would focus on the saturation of gas stations in any one neighborhood, concerns about possible ground contamination by gas tanks, and how limits on gas stations could help the city achieve parts of its Climate Action Plan, which calls for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

No member of the public spoke about the proposal during the City Plan Commission meeting.

Separately, Councilman Nathan Willett proposed a moratorium on liquor and/or vape stores along a small part of Barry Road in the Northland.

