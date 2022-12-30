Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners member Don Wagner announces retirement from the board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be an open seat on the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Commissioners with the retirement of Don Wagner.

Wagner, in a short statement Friday, announced he will retire effective Dec. 31.

He recently voted in favor of hiring Stacey Graves as the department's new Chief of Police.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve on the Board of Police Commissioners of Kansas City, Missouri, since November 2017," Wagner said in a statement. "I will be retiring effective December 31, 2022.”

The five-member board, which includes KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, is the governing body for the city's police department.

Four of the five members are appointed by the Missouri governor with the consent of the state senate. The Kansas City mayor serves as the fifth member.

Commissioners serve 4-year terms.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appointed Wagner as a board member in 2017.

Wagner, according to his biography on the police department's website, is a private investor and general partner of Wagner Investments, L.P.

He lives in Kansas City with his wife.

The couple has three adult children and two grandchildren, according to the police department's website.

—