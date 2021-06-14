Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners member Nathan Garrett resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners member, who claimed recent KCPD funding reallocation blindsided the commission, is resigning.

Nathan Garrett, who was appointed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens, had most recently served as the commission’s treasurer. A spokesperson from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office confirmed the resignation Monday afternoon.

Shortly after the KCMO City Council approved the roughly $42 million reallocation from KCPD to a community services and prevention fund , Garrett told 41 Action News that Mayor Quinton Lucas did not inform the BOPC of his proposal.

"So if this isn’t political pandering, political theater I don’t know what it is, because there was no engagement, no conversation of discussion whatsoever," Garrett previously told 41 Action News .

Garrett also was among those who not only opposed how Lucas announced his plans but also the reallocation itself.

Last September , Garrett said he would fight the BOPC to remain in control of the police department, while naming lack of prosecutions as affected crime.

“We would rue the day we get rid of the Board of Police Commissioners and let politicians take control of the police department camouflaged as efficiencies,” he said at the time.

Garrett also has served as an attorney, an FBI special agent and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

Garrett was sworn into the position in July 2017.

The commissioners serve four-year terms, which Garrett would have reached next month.

Lucas thanked Garrett for his service in a statement provided to 41 Action News.

