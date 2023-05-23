Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners selects Cathy Dean as new president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners has selected Cathy Dean, current vice president of the board, as its new president.

Dean discussed her new role at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.

"I am humbled by the idea of being the president of this board — that's not an easy job," Dean said. "I'm not looking forward to it, but I will do my very best."

Dean was sworn in to the Kansas City BOPC on Dec. 3, 2019.

She previously was president of the Association for Women Lawyers of Greater KC, served on the Missouri Bar Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, and the Board of the Law Foundation of the University of Missouri School of Law.

Dean practiced law at Polsinelli Law Firm in Kansas City and served on former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft's task force to analyze the Kansas City, Missouri, public school system, as well as Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II's Public Safety Task Force when he was the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri.

Bishop Mark Tolbert, current president of the commission, is stepping down from his role after nearly six years.

"It has been a little more than a part-time job in this position," Tolbert said. "It is up to this board to try and keep the peace and help us facilitate what is best for our city overall."

He said he will continue to participate in the BOPC meetings to help foster a smooth transition into Dean's leadership.

"I'm so glad the bishop will be here to help me, because I'm going to need some good council," Dean said.

