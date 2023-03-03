Kansas City, Missouri, changes process for refund of 2022 earnings tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taxpayers who pay the Kansas City, Missouri, earnings tax will be required to follow new steps to request a refund.

The KCMO City Council approved the new steps at its meeting Thursday, March 2.

Under the new steps, a taxpayer must complete three items to property file a request for refund of the earnings tax:

- If applicable, submit Form RD109 and RD109NR, and;

- Submit sufficient documentation that the taxpayer is entitled to a refund, and;

- Submit all documents by the federal income tax deadline of April 18, 2023.

The city says requests received after April 18, 2023 will be denied.

Taxpayers are able to request a six-month extension to file the return. The city says the taxpayer would still need to comply with city ordinances for the request to be considered valid.

—