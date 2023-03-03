Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, changes process for refund of 2022 earnings tax

KCMO City Hall closed Wednesday due to water line break
KSHB
KCMO City Hall closed Wednesday due to water line break
Posted at 5:38 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 18:38:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taxpayers who pay the Kansas City, Missouri, earnings tax will be required to follow new steps to request a refund.

The KCMO City Council approved the new steps at its meeting Thursday, March 2.

Under the new steps, a taxpayer must complete three items to property file a request for refund of the earnings tax:

- If applicable, submit Form RD109 and RD109NR, and;

- Submit sufficient documentation that the taxpayer is entitled to a refund, and;

- Submit all documents by the federal income tax deadline of April 18, 2023.

The city says requests received after April 18, 2023 will be denied.

Taxpayers are able to request a six-month extension to file the return. The city says the taxpayer would still need to comply with city ordinances for the request to be considered valid.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.