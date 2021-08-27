Kansas City, Missouri, City Council OKs economic tool to improve 18th & Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council on Thursday approved the Vine Street Community District to give the historic area another way to boost development.

"This is one of the economic tools we need to use at 18th & Vine," 3rd District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said.

Robinson and 3rd District-at-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington sponsored the ordinance. Both represent the area on the city council.

The district, according to the ordinance, will be generally located south of East 18th Street, north of the railroad tracks, west of Highland Avenue and east of The Paseo.

One percent of the sales taxes generated in the area will be used for improvements, including security and other needs.

Robinson said the city owns a significant amount of property in the area and those blighted properties are a dangerous impediment.

Because of the blight, Robinson said, a significant investment will be needed to continue the efforts to bolster businesses.