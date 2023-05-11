Kansas City, Missouri, City Council to consider landfill moratorium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to introduce today an ordinance that would place a one-year moratorium on new landfills in the city until June 1, 2024.

The measure is the latest twist in an ongoing battle between developers and residents in Raymore regarding a proposal to construct a landfill bordering the suburbs and Kansas City.

Opponents of the landfill were hopeful state legislators at the capital in Jefferson City, Missouri, would be able to pass legislation that would prevent the construction of the landfill, but that effort failed earlier this month.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Lucas said he’ll introduce the ordinance today into the council docket. The council’s Planning Commission would then be tasked with the initial review of the ordinance before potentially sending it to the full council for final approval.

Councilmembers Kevin McManus and Andrea Bough are listed as co-sponsors of the ordinance.

The ordinance would specifically prohibit the issuance of permits or zoning approvals for projects involving “demolition debris landfill, solid waste separation facility or transfer station, or sanitary landfill until June 1, 2024.”

