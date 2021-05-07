Kansas City, Missouri, City Council votes to eliminate jaywalking ordinance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday to get rid of the city's jaywalking ordinance.

The vote was 10-0.

The ordinance states jaywalking "can expose individuals to unnecessary interactions with police and studies have shown jaywalking and similar laws are disproportionately enforced on communities of color."

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas sponsored the legislation and previously told 41 Action News that jaywalking violations often lead to unnecessary interactions with law enforcement.

BikeWalkKC has voiced support in the past for eliminating the ordinance.