Kansas City, Missouri, City Council votes to move standing committee meetings to Tuesdays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted to change which day standing committees meet.

Monday, the council announced the following committees will now meet on Tuesdays: Finance, Governance and Public Safety, Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations, and Neighborhood, Planning and Development.

The change goes into effect May 7.

"The decision to move the committee meetings to Tuesdays stems from a comprehensive evaluation to enhance the Council's efficiency and productivity, and the public’s accessibility to agenda items," according to a statement from the city. "Additionally, the City Council docket will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays to facilitate smoother proceedings.

In addition, the City Clerk's Office and city staff will have more time to prepare for Thursday's council meetings.

The council's business session will continue to start at 2 p.m. on Thursdays and the legislative session will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursdays in the council chamber on the 26th floor of City Hall, 414 E. 12th St.

It also means earlier access for the public to the final council agenda, according to a city news release.

The new standing committees' schedule:



Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations: 9 a.m.

Finance, Governance and Public Safety: 10:30 a.m.

Neighborhood, Planning and Development: 1:30 p.m.

