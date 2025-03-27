Kansas City, Missouri, City Council votes to remove City Manager Brian Platt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council Thursday voted unanimously to remove City Manager Brian Platt.

The announcement followed a special closed session that started at 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall.

After the council returned from the special session, Mayor Quinton Lucas outlined a "non-exhaustive" list of reasons the council took the action:



A jury found he asked staff to lie to the media

Failure to hit goals/visions -

Loss of confidence from leaders

Failure to mitigate risk

Failure to take criticism

Platt was suspended with pay on Thursday, March 6. The suspension followed the outcome of a civil trial against Platt in which a jury levied a nearly $1 million verdict against Platt.

The council voted to ratify and extend Platt’s suspension at its council meeting on March 20.

Following the March 20 vote, Mayor Quinton Lucas said a “final resolution” on the matter would be forthcoming “in days as opposed to weeks or months.”

That final resolution appears to have been Thursday morning’s vote.

During Platt’s suspension, the council named Kimiko Gilmore as interim city manager.

