Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, City Council votes to remove City Manager Brian Platt

Vote was unanimous
The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council Thursday voted unanimously to remove City Manager Brian Platt.
KCMO City Manager Brian Platt
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council Thursday voted unanimously to remove City Manager Brian Platt.

The announcement followed a special closed session that started at 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Kansas City, Missouri, City Council votes to remove City Manager Brian Platt

After the council returned from the special session, Mayor Quinton Lucas outlined a "non-exhaustive" list of reasons the council took the action:

  • A jury found he asked staff to lie to the media
  • Failure to hit goals/visions -
  • Loss of confidence from leaders
  • Failure to mitigate risk
  • Failure to take criticism

Platt was suspended with pay on Thursday, March 6. The suspension followed the outcome of a civil trial against Platt in which a jury levied a nearly $1 million verdict against Platt.

RELATED | Former KCMO city communications director awarded nearly $1 million in lawsuit against the city

The council voted to ratify and extend Platt’s suspension at its council meeting on March 20.

Following the March 20 vote, Mayor Quinton Lucas said a “final resolution” on the matter would be forthcoming “in days as opposed to weeks or months.”

That final resolution appears to have been Thursday morning’s vote.

During Platt’s suspension, the council named Kimiko Gilmore as interim city manager.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone