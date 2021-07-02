Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall parking garage should close for repairs, report says

KCMO/Provided
Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall garage repair.
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 21:49:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall Parking Garage is in failing condition and should be closed next month, according to a report given Thursday to the KCMO City Council.

The report from the General Services Department was presented during the council's business session.

"Instability causing the structure to fail from fatigue and corrosion," the report states. "The failure is due to deteriorating waterproofing."

A major natural factor cited in the report as effecting structural integrity is rain and "water infiltration."

"The fact remains that this is a natural factor that cannot be stopped," the report stated, "and further degradation of the garage will continue until structural stabilization and repairs are completed."

More problems, including ventilation and life safety systems, are aging and need to be replaced.

The report recommends the garage be closed in August.

It also recommend the restoration plan be completed for the garage, south plaza and garage entrance.

