Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders find compromise in removal of Truman Road bike lanes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders and community members discussed a compromise to the controversial bike lanes along Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday.

Members of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee discussed the possibility of removing the bike lanes on the north side of Truman Road and implementing the implementation of other street recommendations, such as a cycle track.

An amendment to Ordinance No. 220318 , introduced by KCMO council members Melissa Robinson and Brandon Ellington, if approved, would give KCMO City Manager Brian Platt 60 days to remove the lanes.

Robinson said implementation of the bike lanes is not safe and fell short of its goals and would like to work towards meeting the needs of everyone impacted.

Members of the community spoke out for and against the removal of the bike lanes at Wednesday's meeting, discussing several topics from ranging from traffic and bike safety concerns, to the benefit of bike lanes as a transportation option in Kansas City, to the strain the lanes have put on businesses in the area.

This business owner has a car shop on Truman, he’s telling the committee the bike lanes have been detrimental to his livelihood. He’s says the proposal helps his business out since it’s on the north side of Truman but is asking members what about other shops on the south side? pic.twitter.com/Sp7gGRsjHC — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 1, 2023

A community meeting on the bike lanes along Truman Road was held in January after business owners and drivers spoke out against the lanes, citing concerns with safety, confusion and impact on business.