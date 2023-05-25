Kansas City, Missouri, council committee approves plans for new downtown high rise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee has approved to move along plans for a proposed 27-story high-rise downtown, the city announced Thursday.

Developer submission to the city of Kansas City, Missouri

The proposal, which was developed by LuxLiving, would place the hotel at the northeast part of the intersection at W. 14th Street and Wyandotte St.

The project, which would be located adjacent to the Power and Light building and the Crown Plaza hotel, would have 200 hotel rooms, 300 residential units, ground-floor retail, amenities and onsite parking.

The council’s Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee considered plans for the hotel on Wednesday.

According to an agenda item prepared for Wednesday's meeting, developers at LuxLiving were busy coming up with project revisions for the past several months. Changes included enhancing the pedestrian experience around the intersection and dividing the project to where the hotel will sit on the project's north side and the residential component on the south side.

City staff recommends approval of the project as long as certain conditions are met.

The project will also require approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, given the project’s proximity to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

