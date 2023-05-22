Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, council committee set to review plans for new downtown high rise

Posted at 12:13 PM, May 22, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee is set to review a development plan Wednesday that would move along a proposed 27-story high rise in downtown.

The council’s Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee is set to consider LuxLiving’s proposal for a project at the northeast part of the intersection at W. 14th Street and Wyandotte St.

The project, which would be located adjacent to the Power and Light building and the Crown Plaza hotel, calls for 200 hotel rooms, 300 residential units and ground floor retail, among other options.

An agenda item prepared by city staff for Wednesday’s meeting indicates staff and the developer have been working over the past several months to come up with project revisions. Among those changes are an enhancing the pedestrian experience around the intersection and dividing up the project to where the hotel will sit on the north side of the project and the residential component on the south side.

City staff recommend approval of the project as long as certain conditions are met. The project will eventually require approval from the full council as well as from the Federal Aviation Administration given the project’s proximity to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

The Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee is set to meet at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 24.

