Kansas City, Missouri, council committee to debate creation of ‘Mayor’s Commission for New Americans’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee is set to consider the creation of the Mayor’s Commission for New Americans this week.

The commission would be tasked to determine how the city can support immigrants and refugees living in Kansas City.

Mayor Quinton Lucas is sponsoring the resolution, which will be reviewed Wednesday by the council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee.

The commission would be created in the spirit of work several years ago led by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce to develop the Welcoming KC Plan, which itself is part of a national framework “Welcoming America.”

The nonprofit organization launched in 2009 in Tennessee and describes its mission as the belief “that all people, including immigrants, are valued contributors and vital to the success of our communities and shared future.”

If adopted, Kansas City’s Mayor’s Commission for New Americans would be comprised of a five to nine member board that would provide guidance on several topics:



Promotion and support of immigrants and refugee population into the fabric of life in Kansas City;

Promote communication between the city and immigrant populations;

Connect non-English-speaking immigrants with resources;

Establish and monitor goals for immigrant inclusion;

Provide feedback and advice for best practices for immigrant and refugee inclusion.

The resolution estimates the Kansas City region’s immigrant population to be more than 150,000 residents.

The resolution would eventually need the approval of the full City Council before adoption.

