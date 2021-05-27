Kansas City, Missouri, council votes to shut down street racing in the city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday to ban street racing and its spectators.

Gatherings of drivers and their vehicles, along with spectators and others connected to the races, have been a nuisance for residents and businesses.

The ordinance was introduced Feb. 25 after weeks of drivers doing circular burnouts with the their vehicles, often in the downtown area near the Power and Light District.

Burnouts are when a driver keeps their vehicle stationary and spin its wheels, causing the tires to heat up and throw off large amounts of smoke, the ordinance states.

Those connected to the events who help drivers with their vehicles and organize the burnouts also are banned.

The ordinance also the burnouts are unsafe for drivers and spectators and contribute to noise complaints, along with litter and vandalism at the race sites.

City leaders also worried about the wear and tear on city streets when those vehicles burn the rubber on their tires and damage painted street markings.

First-time violators will face up to a $150 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Second violations mean up to a $300 fine and/or up to 60 days in jail.

Three or more violations could get the violators up to a $500 fine and/or up to 6 months in jail.

Spectators could also faces fines for attending the illegal events.

