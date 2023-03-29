Kansas City, Missouri, Director of Aviation Pat Klein announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Director of Aviation Patrick Klein announced his retirement Wednesday.

Klein server as director of aviation since 2016, and worked with the city of Kansas City, Missouri, for over 25 years.

He will retire on May 31.

“I have enjoyed working for the City of Kansas City for more than twenty five years, and I sincerely appreciate the opportunities afforded to me through this organization," Klein said in a statement. "The last seven years as Aviation Director have been the most challenging and rewarding of my career,” Director Klein said. “While I will enjoy some time off, I will look forward to the next chapter in my life, the passion projects and challenges that await.”

He previously served as assistant city manager for five years, from 2012 to 2017.

"Since he came to City Hall over 25 years ago, Pat Klein has been an example of Kansas City employees at their very best: hardworking; humble; diligent; and successful,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. "As an assistant city manager and Aviation Director, Pat Klein's impact can be seen in the core of our city at the East Patrol Police Station and on our front door to travelers from around the world at the KCI Airport."

Lucas also said Klein was integral in making the new Kansas City International Airport single terminal a reality.

"Pat leaves Kansas City government knowing his impact will be felt by millions of travelers for generations ahead," Lucas said. "As a mayor and a Kansas Citian, I wish him well in his next journey."

Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt said that the city is grateful for Klein's service and intends to hold a national search to fill the director of aviation position.