Kansas City, Missouri, family continues to seek justice for fallen loved one

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family members of Turreze Harris, who was shot and killed in 2017, continued to seek justice for their fallen loved one on Saturday.

Harris' death remains unsolved four years later. His family canvassed the area near 71st and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

They went door to door asking neighbors in the area to remember Harris' death and to share any information they may have on the shooting.

Harris' mother said they would continue to do so until justice is served.

"My son's murder is still unsolved. It's been 4 years ago today. And as I said, we're just trying to keep the awareness going," Diane Harris-Faine, Harris' mother said.

As part of the their efforts, they also passed out fliers to neighbors in the area.

