Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Donna Lake to retire at end of January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Fire Chief Donna Lake announced Tuesday she is retiring after more than 30 years of service. Lake was the first female to ever serve as fire chief in Kansas City.

According to a release Tuesday, Lake is set to retire on Jan. 27, 2023. An interim chief will be announced at a later date.

“There are just no words to describe how proud I am of how much we’ve grown as a premier emergency medical and fire suppression service in this time. Each one of you has played a significant part in that. You made it easy for me to be Fire Chief," Lake said in a statement.

