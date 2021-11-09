Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews called to possible fire at MRI Global

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters from the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department worked to locate the cause of a fire Tuesday morning at MRI Global.

A KCFD spokesperson said around 10 a.m., they received reports of smoke in the building, located at 425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The building is MRI Global's research facility, which contains chemicals, so the building has a negative pressure system. This system drew a lot of smoke into the building.

Hazmat crews are responding as a precaution, but MRI Global spokesperson Pam Sharitz-Tesch said there is no hazmat concern at this time.

KCFD said that the fire is in the roof, but they haven't found the source.

Sharitz-Tesch told KSHB 41 that all of the staff is safe and unharmed. She said that 90% of the staff was in another building at the time, but they were evacuated as well.

Sharitz-Tesch said that the company is unsure how this event will affect their operations, but the response from KCFD was quick and efficient.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.