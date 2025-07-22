Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Battalion Chief recounts Monday morning Indian Creek water rescue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department successfully rescued a woman clinging to a tree Monday afternoon after she was swept off the bank of the Indian Creek Trail by flash flooding.

The woman was found just yards from the bank near West 103rd Street and Wornall Road.

Battalion Chief Cj Stenner of KCFD's rescue division stressed how dangerous a predicament the woman found herself in.

KSHB CJ Stenner, KCFD Battalion Chief for the rescue division

"She was in amongst trees, which we call strainers," said Stenner. "And once you get the force of that water, it doesn't take a lot, and it will push you in those strainers where you can no longer overcome the force of the water."

Once the rescue team got its boat into the flooded creek, the rescue operation took about 15 minutes. The team in the water was assisted by several dozen crew members on the bank.

The rapid currents and flash flooding presented significant challenges and increased the danger for crews.

"We do train a lot for this type of event," said Stenner. "But it's a low-frequency, high-risk situation. Still water presents risks, but not nearly as much as when we're having the swift water."

KSHB Crews rescue woman from Indian Creek

Following the successful rescue, Stenner emphasized the importance of avoiding bodies of water during severe weather conditions.

"When these heavy rains come, be cautious of your young children," said Stenner. "Everyone wants to be around the water; it's nice. But these waters come up fast, and when it rains like it's been raining."

Stenner says while the woman was safely brought to shore, the outcome could have been much different.

"A lot of obstacles, a lot of entrapments that she could've encountered," Stenner said. "So, we're lucky she held on as long as she did."

