Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responds to blaze near Admiral, Virginia

Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department are responding to a fire on Tuesday afternoon after heavy smoke showed from a building near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire was reported at 12:12 p.m. on Tuesday. Smoke and fire was showing from the building as KCFD arrived to the scene.

Crews initially entered the building before evacuating. The fire department is using aerial ladder trucks to respond to the blaze.

There are no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently not known.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

