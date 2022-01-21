Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battle fire Friday in 1200 block of East 85th Street

Nick Kastelan/KSHB 41News
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:42:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is battling a fire at 1201 East 85th Street.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and fire showing.

KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said crews were actively working to extinguish hot spots around 5 p.m.

While working to control the fire, he said crews fought a defensive fire attack.

However, he said the single-story building is a total loss.

The cause and origin are currently undetermined.

This incident will be investigated by KCFD as well as the KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit.

