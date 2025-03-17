Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters call up remote-controlled robot to help battle blaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department used its remote-controlled robot for the first time Saturday morning to fight an industrial fire.

At 6:45 a.m., KCFD responded to a reported fire at 2501 Front Street, where Batliner Recycling is located.

Upon arrival, crews saw a large fire on the east end of the property.

The fire involved several semi-trailers and large piles of recyclable materials, leading to multiple crews being dispatched to get the fire under control.

For the first time in the fire department's history, diesel powered remotely operated tracked robot capable of supplying 2,500 gallons of water per minute was used.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department remote-controlled robot in action on Saturday, March 17, 2025.

The apparatus is equipped with multiple cameras, including thermal imaging, a front-mounted blade for debris, tracked mobility for ease of operation and accessibility, and is supplied by multiple supply lines producing upwards of 2500 gallons per minute of water for fire suppression.

Fire Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins says the unit is can go 600 to 900 feet with a hose attached.

KCFD KCFD remote-controlled tracked robot

He expects the robot will be regularly used for mulch fires, fires in any of the many Kansas City area caves, industrial fires and any fire there there is risk of collapse of a building.

The unit is one of only seven currently at fire departments around the country.

