Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters perform water rescue in Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to a water rescue in Brush Creek near east Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and The Paseo.

KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said crews arrived in less than four minutes.

Once on scene, firefighters tended to one car and one person in the water.

By 5 p.m., the person was extricated from the water and was transported to an area hospital.

KCMO police said the person did not suffer any injuries. Spreitzer said the person was likely transported and treated for having spent 15 minutes in the cold.

Police have ordered a tow to remove the vehicle.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

