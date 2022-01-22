Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters perform water rescue in Brush Creek

items.[0].image.alt
Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 News
brushcreekcarinwaterjan22.JPG
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 18:46:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to a water rescue in Brush Creek near east Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and The Paseo.

KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said crews arrived in less than four minutes.

Once on scene, firefighters tended to one car and one person in the water.

By 5 p.m., the person was extricated from the water and was transported to an area hospital.

KCMO police said the person did not suffer any injuries. Spreitzer said the person was likely transported and treated for having spent 15 minutes in the cold.

Police have ordered a tow to remove the vehicle.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!