Kansas City, Missouri, forms new task force to combat rising domestic violence deaths

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. This story is a part of her domestic violence awareness coverage for the month of October. Share your story idea with Megan .

KSHB 41

Leaders from across Kansas City, Missouri's, government, courts, neighborhoods, nonprofits and law enforcement gathered for the first meeting of a new task force aimed at preventing domestic violence

The task force was formed in response to 19 domestic violence homicides in the city in 2025.

"We're all here, we're not just here, we are acknowledging that domestic violence is a problem in Kansas City and there are things we need to do to fix it," said Judge Courtney Wachal, who oversees Kansas City's Municipal Domestic Violence Court.

KSHB 41

Judge Wachal recognizes that some domestic violence cases are too serious to stay in KCMO's municipal court.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson committed to taking on the more serious cases.

"The first step is law enforcement, and I can't do the job without them doing their job, so I want to thank them for the increased referrals that have led to more increased charging statistics," Johnson said.

KSHB 41

The rising death toll has become a daily concern for domestic violence advocates.

"The rise of domestic violence homicides is something we are talking about every day," said Rachel Hodgson, chief marketing officer for Newhouse KC, a domestic violence shelter.

Newhouse KC provides comprehensive services beyond shelter.

"We are so much more than a shelter; we help with therapy, childcare, legal care, substance use support," Hodgson said.

KSHB 41

The organization is seeking help from the task force, whether through education, programs or resources for abusers to address their underlying trauma.

"If they can look at what has happened to them and process that trauma then it's not going to come out as violence towards others," Hodgson said.

The Kansas City Police Department is exploring a new program that would identify high-risk, repeat domestic violence offenders and documenting people who are involved in domestic violence 911 calls -- but no crime was committed.

"Intervene early to break the cycle," said Capt. William Hewitt from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KSHB 41

The program would require increased reporting from KCPD, but has not been funded.

Everyone in the task force meeting Wednesday acknowledged feeling the increase in violence while dealing with funding shortages.

"Earlier this year we lost $1.2 million in federal funding," Hodgson said. "One of the areas that has been affected is our emergency hotel support and fund," Hodgson said. "We have more and more calls coming and that's great, but at the same time, we have less funding.

Hodgson said early intervention is a key to prevent violence, noting that factors like food insecurity and mounting bills contribute to increased violence.

KSHB 41

The task force hopes to come up with solutions through coordinated efforts across multiple agencies.

October 16th marks Purple Thursday, a national day of action for domestic violence awareness.

More than 30 buildings will be lighted in purple Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

"That has literally brought tears to the eyes of our residents each year," Hodgson said. "It means the world to our survivors because it says we see you. It means Kansas City is here and ready to support you.

Newhouse KC has distributed over 1,300 purple light bulbs. Anyone interested in receiving a purple light bulb can contact Newhouse KC.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."