Kansas City, Missouri, installs traffic signal at 51st Street, Troost Avenue after deadly crashes

Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, hope to activate a new traffic signal at East 51st Street and Troost Avenue “soon.” Installation began this spring.

The decision to install a signal follows the death of University of Missouri - Kansas City graduate student Yuxi Wu in September. Thursday, the city said Wu was the fourth person to die at this intersection within the past decade.

Police said Wu was crossing the intersection on a scooter when a car hit and killed her. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Irving Sanders with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death.

“You will see a decrease, I believe, a decrease in vehicle accidents and certainly pedestrian accidents,” Wanda Shafer said.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Doug and Wanda Shafer of the Troostwood neighborhood.

She used to be president of the Troostwood Neighborhood Association. Shafer and others have pushed for a traffic light at the intersection for years.

She’s thankful the city and leaders at UMKC and Rockhurst University came together after Wu’s death to review the intersection.

A city spokesperson said the intersection is eligible for a light under a program called Vision Zero, which the city launched in 2020 to improve problematic roads.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB A University of Missouri - Kansas City student runs across Troost Avenue at East 51st Steet.

Shafer is glad the intersection is getting a signal now.

“This intersection has changed over the years. It’s now busier. The need has been greater. I’m not going to put that burden on the city to say they should have or would’ve done it before,” Shafer said. “I’m just appreciative.”

Lauren Leslie/KSHB A man installs a street sign on a new traffic signal at East 51st Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Students at UMKC are also appreciative. Mason Bass and Sophia Liperuote cross the intersection several times each day.

“It’s going to be so worth it,” Bass said of the signal.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Mason Bass is a sophomore at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

“That’s so helpful because then they’ll stop and we can go,” Liperuote added. It’s going to be so much better.”

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Sophia Liperuote is a sophomore at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal released a statement about the traffic signal.

“This shows what can be done when neighbors and civic leaders work together toward a shared vision of a safe community for all. I want to thank City Council members and city officials for responding to our request for improvements and Rockhurst for partnering with us in advocating for this critical change. I appreciate everyone’s thoughtfulness and determination on this safety measure for our community.”

The city must complete inspections and tests before making the signal operational. A spokesperson said they’ll turn the signal on “soon.”

