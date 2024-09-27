UMKC 'devastated' by loss of student who died after being hit while on scooter near 51st, Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Missouri - Kansas City student has been identified as the scooter driver who died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday.

In a statement, the university said the student, Yuxi Wu, was in her first semester of studies toward a Master of Music degree in Piano Performance.

"We are devastated by this tragic loss, and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones," the university said in a statement. "We are providing counseling services to students, faculty and staff during this difficult time for our campus community."

According to police, Wu had been crossing an unmarked crosswalk near Troost Avenue and East 51st Street on the scooter when she was hit by a red Ford Focus that was heading north.

The driver of the Ford, who stopped at the scene, was driving at a high rate of speed.

Police said the investigation continues including impairment.

