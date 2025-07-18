Kansas City, Missouri, looking to install 121 speed humps across city in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Motorists across Kansas City, Missouri, might want to prepare to slow down.

Next week, the KCMO City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee is set to review plans to install more than 120 speed humps by the end of the year.

A list of the proposed speed humps shows installations spread out across the six city council districts.

LINK | See the list

Funding for the program would come from a mix of funds from the city’s Vision Zero program and the Public Improvements Advisory Committee.

KSHB 41 News reporter Elyse Schoenig reported last year that the city hoped to install 100 speed humps in 50 locations in 2024.

You can watch her 2024 report in the video player below.

Kansas Citians on board with potential for speed bumps to be installed in neighborhoods

—